Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.22) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.59) to GBX 3,375 ($42.15) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.92).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,164 ($39.52) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,044.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,968.51. The stock has a market cap of £10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,292.75, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 45.40 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.49), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,049.18). In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.49), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,049.18). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 42,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,071 ($38.35), for a total value of £1,309,351.56 ($1,635,258.60). Insiders sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock worth $249,954,592 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

