Barclays Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of NSC opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

