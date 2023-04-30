Barrington Research Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $90.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of MMSI opened at $81.29 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

