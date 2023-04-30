Barry Hoffman Purchases 300,000 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Barry Hoffman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,746.72).
Actual Experience Price Performance
Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 12 ($0.15).
About Actual Experience
