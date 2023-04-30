Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.66

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €48.66 ($54.07) and traded as high as €50.00 ($55.56). Basf shares last traded at €48.00 ($53.33), with a volume of 6,330,055 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.11) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.11) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($54.44) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($75.56) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

