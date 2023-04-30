Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 204,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

BXRX stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Baudax Bio

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.