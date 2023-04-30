Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Raised to $50.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 1.9 %

BAX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 36.1% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.