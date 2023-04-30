Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BZH. B. Riley lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

