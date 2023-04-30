Bernice Bell Sells 5,100 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

