BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.89 and last traded at C$26.94. Approximately 107,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 87,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.08.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.