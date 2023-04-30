Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.99

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.99 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.55). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £198.52 million, a P/E ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.88.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.