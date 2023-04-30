Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bilander Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB opened at $10.10 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 548,617 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 79,367 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 36.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

