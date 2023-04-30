BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 18.1%

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) rose 18.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 376,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 86,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 18.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

