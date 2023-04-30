BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.20 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

