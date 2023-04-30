Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 6,767,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 1,212,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Blencowe Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About Blencowe Resources

(Get Rating)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.