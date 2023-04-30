Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 2,940,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,814,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.29.

About Block Energy

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns 100% working interests in Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil fields, and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

