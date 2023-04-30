BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

