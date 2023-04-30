BMO Capital Markets Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$119.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

CGJTF stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $122.28.

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

