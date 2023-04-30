BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 1.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.66 and last traded at $97.60. 2,915,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,615,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 324,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.