BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,480 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

