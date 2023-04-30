Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

