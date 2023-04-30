Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $1.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRFS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

