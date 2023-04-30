Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 434 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

