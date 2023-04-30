Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $43,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,466,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

ADC opened at $67.99 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 159.56%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

