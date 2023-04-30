Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

