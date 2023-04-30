Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

