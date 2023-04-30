Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.