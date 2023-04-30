Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $16,381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 157,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.



