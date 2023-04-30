Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 755 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UniFirst Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE UNF opened at $163.68 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Further Reading

