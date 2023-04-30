Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 60,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $43.99 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.