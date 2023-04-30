Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $993.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

