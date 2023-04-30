Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.28 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

