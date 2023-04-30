Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $170.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

