Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

