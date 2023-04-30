Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

SAIC opened at $102.03 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

