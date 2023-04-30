Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Textron by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Textron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TXT opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.