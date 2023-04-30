Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.73 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

