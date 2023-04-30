Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

WMB stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

