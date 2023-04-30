Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

