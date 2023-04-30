Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $39.64 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

