Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,781 shares of company stock worth $12,412,917 in the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

