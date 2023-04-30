Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after buying an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,006,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,830,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

