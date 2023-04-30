Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,115,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

