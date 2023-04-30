Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $282.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.66 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

