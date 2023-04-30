Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 324 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

