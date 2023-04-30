Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 327 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $121.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

