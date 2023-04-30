Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 39,057 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.