Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

