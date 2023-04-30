Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.0591 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

