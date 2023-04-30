Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $53.41 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

